Blessed Sacrament Church Kuching gathers overseas members for special Easter video

KUCHING: Unperturbed by the current Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing Movement Control Order (MCO) that has affected church services around the world this Easter, the Blessed Sacrament Church is putting on a special performance to spread good cheer during the holiday season.

With the help of its church members currently in different cities around the world, the church’s English morning choir has released a video titled ‘The Power of Your Love’, spreading goodwill in the wake of the global pandemic.

“In light of the pandemic that the whole world is fighting, we believe that nothing can ever separate us from the love of God. We have created a video recalling members online from Malaysia, Singapore, UK and Canada,” the church’s choirmaster Florida Law said.

The rector of the church, Reverend Father Patrick Heng also had a short Easter message for its parishioners, wishing everyone a Happy Easter during this difficult time.

The MCO, which came into effect on March 18 and has since been extended to April 28, has necessitated the suspension of all church masses and services in Sarawak temporarily.

As a result, most if not all the churches have resorted to streaming their services online through social media for the benefit of Christians in the state.