Compound for violating MCO remains at RM1,000 – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The amount of compound payable for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) remains at RM1,000, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that, so far, the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 was still in force for such offences and that it had to be amended in Parliament for the amount to be increased.

“It’s true that many are wondering why the amount is lower compared to that in other countries. We have discussed it. But the Act is clear and the rules are clear, that the penalty is RM1,000. If it needs to be changed, it must be raised in Parliament.

“Police too have a choice. Whether to issue a compound or take the offenders to court. So, the prison sentence and so on are decided by the court,” he said after chairing the Special Ministerial Committee on MCO meeting today. – Bernama

