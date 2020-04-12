Covid-19 claims another life in Sarawak today, death toll at 14

KUCHING: The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) has claimed another life in Sarawak today, bringing the death toll to 14, said the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

It said in a statement that the latest fatality involved a 47-year-old woman from Kuching.

“The victim started to come down with fever and cough on April 2 and was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on April 8.

“She was certified Covid-19 positive on April 10 before passing away today at 7.36am,” it said, adding that the cause of the infection is still under investigation.

JPBN also disclosed that the state recorded another seven positive Covid-19 cases today bringing the total of cases in Sarawak to 341 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

“All seven cases are being treated at SGH,” it said.

On person-under-investigation (PUI) cases, the committee said 185 new cases were reported today which resulted in an overall tally of 2,525 cases thus far.

“Out of this total, 2,091 PUI cases were negative and 93 cases are still pending lab test results.”

It added that under Kuching district, the new PUI cases recorded were 156 while Samarahan recorded 13, Bau (seven), Serian (three), Miri (three), and Betong, Kapit and Bintulu with one case each.