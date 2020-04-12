Covid-19: Three deaths, 153 positive cases recorded in Malaysia – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded three more deaths from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of deaths of the pandemic to 76, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that a total of 153 new positive cases were reported in the country as of 12pm today, bringing the nationwide cumulative tally to 4,683 cases.

“The 74th death involved a Malaysian man aged 54 who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease. He was admitted to the Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar in Negeri Sembilan on April 11, and died on April 12 at 1.50am.

“The 75th death is a 90-year-old Malaysian man with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease who was admitted to the Taiping Hospital in Perak on April 1. He passed away on April 12 at 5.23am.

“The 76th death is a Malaysian woman aged 47 who had a history of high blood pressure. She was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital on April 8 and passed away on April 12 at 7.36am,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham was speaking at a press conference giving the daily update on Covid-19 situation in the country that was broadcast live on Facebook from Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, he said 113 cases have recovered from the disease and were discharged today, bringing the total of recovered cases to 2,108.

This brings the total of active cases to date at 2,499, where 66 are being treated at the ICU, out of which 37 needing ventilator support.