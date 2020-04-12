DBKU to refund 144 traders over Ramadan Bazaar cancellation

KUCHING: The Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) will be issuing refunds to 144 traders who have paid for Ramadan Bazaar lots following the cancellation of the bazaar this year.

DBKU director Dr Morshidi Ahmad said in a statement today that the refunds will be done via online transfer.

“Traders are required to present their documents to the Licensing Division by contacting Razman Salleh at 013-5656844 (Satok lot) or Flora at 014-8935046 (Semarak lot) before or on April 17.

“Documents needed are the bazaar lot payment receipts and a copy of the first page of bank account booklet or bank account statements,” he added.

Despite the bazaar being cancelled this year, Dr Morshidi called on the traders to resume their businesses by using existing platforms such as self-collections, delivery runners, or delivery apps such as Grab Food, Food Panda, Helpy Service and others.

They were also advised to practice high levels of hygiene and food handling in ensuring the food is safe and clean; as well as refrain from using styrofoam or polystyrene packaging.

“Runners are also advised to take safety precautions when driving or riding their motorcycles or cars. Wear face masks, wash hands with hand sanitisers, practice contactless delivery, abide by 1-metre social distancing, and place the food in a container provided by the customer (if any).

“We seek cooperation from members of the public to take care of themselves and abide by the movement control order (MCO) to break the contagion chain,” he added.