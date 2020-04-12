District offices should directly handle food aid programme during MCO, says MP

KUCHING: District offices should be tasked with directly handling the food aid programme throughout the extended movement control order (MCO) period.

In making this call, Julau MP Larry Sng said another two-week extension of the MCO would require additional food aid for the people.

“Previously, the Sarawak government allocated RM200,000 to each ADUN (assemblyperson) last week.

“Some used that money to donate 10kg rice per household, and others gave 20kg rice instead.

“Assuming that a family survives on 1kg rice a day — some would have 10 days of food, whilst others have 20 days.

“This inconsistency is not helpful in an extended MCO situation like this. The government should handle the food directly through the district offices, and not let the political parties manage it,” he wrote in his latest Facebook post.

Sng, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman, had mentioned in his previous Facebook post regarding complaints received from people from different constituencies about the food aid that they received from the Sarawak government during this MCO.

He said although he regarded the assistance by the Sarawak government as a good initiative, the implementation had been ‘rather poor’.

According to him, a family in one constituency received 20kg rice, biscuits, 2kg sugar, flour and 1 bag of monosodium glutamate, but a family in another constituency received 10kg rice, biscuits, 2kg cooking oil, 2kg sugar and 20 tea bags; another family in a different constituency received only 20kg rice.

“That is why I have advocated that the distribution of RM200,000 food aid for each DUN (State Legislative Assembly) constituency, should have been handled by the (respective) district office and not by GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) politicians.

“Hopefully this shall not repeat in the future,” he said.

Sng also called upon the government to look into the plight of the rural people who had migrated to urban centres in Sarawak.

He said many of them were staying in construction sites in the urban areas and were unable to return home due to the MCO.

“Now they have no money and no food. The government needs to address this issue urgently.”

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on Friday, announced the extension of the MCO period to run until April 28.

The first phase of the order, which was introduced to break the chain of Covid-19 infection, ran from March 18 to 31, followed by the second phase from April 1 to 14.