Extension of MCO ‘semi-relaxed’ and could be detrimental, opines Padungan rep

KUCHING: The latest phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until April 28 is no longer an extension but a “semi-relaxed” MCO, says Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei.

With nine business sectors being given the green light to resume operation, he said the movement of the community was going to increase, and this might lead to the 28-day MCO between March 18 to April 14 (first and second phase of MCO) being in vain.

“Here are the reasons why I’m saying this. In Sarawak alone, we have about or over 100 person-under-investigation (PUI) cases on a daily basis.

“Based on past records, 15 per cent to 20 per cent of these PUI cases were Covid-19 positive. This translates into between 25 and 30 Covid-19 positive cases per day,” he said in a press statement today.

As far as Sarawak is concerned, Wong said although the number of PUI maintained at a hundred or so, it had not shown any sign of dropping.

This brought the state an increasing number of accumulated PUI, said the Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker.

In addition, he said the number of recovered persons was relatively low and this represented another factor that Sarawak should not take the matter lightly.

“Given all these, if we do not enhance the MCO during the 14 days in the third phase but to relax it, we may not be able to break the chain of infection.

“Adopting a more relaxing manner in the enforcement of the MCO may result in a new wave of infection. When this happens, we might have to restart another round of MCO. Not only will this put more healthy people and lives at stake but it will also further deteriorate our economy,” he pointed out.

Wong opined that if certain businesses were permitted to operate, Sarawak could do so through zoning, and not base it on the types of businesses.

For example, he said there were areas in Sarawak that registered nearly zero PUI and these areas could see a more relaxed enforcement of MCO after heeding advice from medical experts.

However, he said people from high-risk areas such as Kuching and Kota Samarahan must not be allowed to travel to other divisions.

“Sarawak has its own autonomy and we shall make full use of our autonomy to come up with movement restrictions that suit the situation in the state.

“I hope our Chief Minister will not follow the decision of the Prime Minister indiscriminately as in Sarawak we are different and we have to take the local factors into consideration unlike the Prime Minister who has to consider the needs and requirements of the country”, added Wong