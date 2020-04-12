Fatimah: Barber shops must not open

KUCHING: Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah disagrees with the decision to allow barber shops and laundrette service to operate during this time of Movement Control Order (MCO).

She said people were already used to social distancing and accepting the inconvenience brought about by MCO as the country continued to contain Covid-19.

“Not the time to loosen things up yet. Haircut can be done at home; otherwise it can wait. Laundry work can be shared among family members at home,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Fatimah said the public had accepted the extension of MCO

as inevitable so much so that many even questioned the decision

and rationale behind allowing barber shops to open for business soon.

She said the business of a barber shop would involve close contact with customers – with customers removing their masks, as well as sharing seats, combs, scissors and other paraphernalia.

Caution should remain the order of the day and if not, all the hard work to eradicate the virus would be in vain and the country going back to square one in its efforts, added Fatimah.

“The long hours put in by our medical workers; not forgetting the risks they face to cure the sick (patients), the strict enforcement by our frontliners to contain the transmission of Covid-19, and the huge budget incurred by the government to mitigate the Covid-19 holistically – all would go down the drain if the public is not cautious),” said Fatimah.