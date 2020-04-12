Govt aware of issues affecting family harmony during MCO – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The government is aware of various issues, that may lead to tension among families, including children being abused during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the public could contact the Talian Kasih 15999 hotline or WhatsApp 019-261 5999 to report any domestic violence and child abuse cases.

“The police will take action immediately,” he told the daily press conference on the MCO here today.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said so far assistance in the form of food supply baskets had been distributed by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to 225,871 households nationwide.

“The move has benefited almost one million Malaysians,” he said adding that some 1,000 food baskets had been sent to 750 families in Sungai Lui which was placed under the Enhanced MCO.

Meanwhile, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry through JKM will be responsible for managing the provision of food assistance to the needy, especially those whose sources of income have been affected by the MCO and facing difficulties to obtain food supplies.

The ministry in a statement today said the assistance would be distributed to those in need after gathering information from various sources such as District Community Welfare Offices, community leaders, State JKM Operations Room as well as the Talian Kasih 15999 line.

Each application will be reviewed and approved by the JKM while the distribution process will be done in collaboration with the People’s Volunteer Corps or RELA, the Civil Defense Force (APM) and community leaders. – Bernama