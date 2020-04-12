Japanese equities: A rise from the ashes

Covid-19 concerns on the global and Japan economy has dragged its equities down towards a depressed level. In this article, we look to share some of our thoughts on the economy as well as Japanese equities being a potential investment opportunity for investors.

Since the beginning of 2020, waves upon waves of negative announcements have crashed upon the Japanese market, causing the Nikkei 225 Index to fall 26.3 per cent year to date. In this article, we look to decipher some of the recent events and whether Japanese equities still present as an attractive investment opportunity at the current juncture.

4Q GDP suffered a broad-based fall

While GDP growth held up well before the US-China trade war, impacts of the trade dispute have stunted GDP components, dragging down overall growth numbers, especially exports, in recent quarters.

To further add to a deterioration in GDP, Japan has also increase of consumption tax for the first time in five years during October last year from eight to 10 per cent despite concerns of potential impacts onto the economy.

As a result, Japan’s domestic consumption and investments, as gauged by the Gross Fixed Capital Formation, fell significantly by 1.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively on a yearly basis.

Global recovery uplifts Japan’s exports

The US-China trade dispute, coupled with the recent Covid-19 outbreak, has caused the global supply chain to be in disarray. Given Japan’s deep integration to the world markets, a slowdown in global growth will affect Japan’s export.

Furthermore, global slowdown coupled with Yen appreciation amidst risk-off sentiment forms a hammer and anvil on Japan’s exports. However, over the longer term, Japan’s exports could recover from a stabilisation in the Covid-19 situation and a recovery in the semiconductor upcycle as E&E products account for a significant portion of Japanese exports.

Fiscal firepower to be the primary weapon to support the economy

The Japanese government has initiated multiple fiscal stimulus packages amounting to 13 trillion and one trillion yen in December 2019 and March 2020 respectively. Also, the lower cabinet has recently just approved a record 102 trillion yen 2020 budget.

As such, investors may gain some comfort as these series of fiscal waves intended to fortify weak spots of the economy demonstrates the government’s willingness to preserve the growth momentum of the country.

Corporates able to withstand short term challenges

With the Covid-19 outbreak being a huge uncertainty in terms of how the situation will unfold over the next few months, evaluating the survivability of companies is important. Japanese companies seem to have strong fundamentals as well as clean balance sheet, which indicates their ability to weather short term uncertainties by breaking into their cash pile or take on more debt given the favourable interest rate environment.

Valuation remains attractive

The selloff earlier in the year has brought Japanese equities, as gauged by the NKY index, down to attractive levels of PE ratios hovering below its negative one standard deviation.

As of March 13, 2020, the estimated earnings for the NKY Index for FY20 to 21 and FY21 to 22 are 1251.9 yen and 1375.9 yen respectively, which brings the PE ratio to be 13.9 times and 12.7 times for the respective periods.

Putting together consensus estimates for earnings and dividend growth for end-2021 as well as the historical average PE, Japanese equities represent an attractive upside of 19.4 per cent, with returns mainly generated from valuation expansion.

Conclusion

All in all, while the macro view looks to be challenging in the short term, the longer-term outlook appears to be encouraging with signs of improvement and growth across various economic pillars. A potential delay in the Olympics could also turn out to be a blessing in disguise as the Japanese economy at that time reaps the benefit from the “Olympic Effect” as well as a low base effect.

