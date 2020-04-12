Market at a pivotal level

After being in a sideways trend two weeks ago, the market started to rally again but in a cautious manner. The strong increase was on Tuesday after global markets increased sharply especially in Europe and the US. However, the benchmark FBM KLCI lost its momentum beginning Wednesday and started to pull back for the rest of the week.

Nevertheless, the index closed two per cent higher in a week and in line with global market performances.

On April 10, the government announced a two-week extension of the Movement Control Order until April 28 at 4pm. The market, however, was already ready for this and the FBM KLCI actually rose in the last hour of trading.

Trading volume has increased last week especially in the beginning of the week. This indicates that the market is slightly bullish as the index closed marginally higher in a week despite the heavy trading volume. It simply means that although there is strong buying, there are also selling pressure to limit gains.

The average daily trading volume in the past one week was 5.3 billion shares as compared to 4.4 billion two weeks ago. However, the average daily trading value remained firm at a mere RM2.5 billion. This shows that the average price traded in the market was RM0.50. It is also an indication that probably more retails investors, who prefer lower-priced counters, were the main participants.

In the FBM KLCI, only three counters declined in a week. The top three gainers were Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd (12.9 per cent in a week to RM3.67), Axiata Group Bhd (11.3 per cent to RM3.56) and Hartalega Holdings Bhd (8.3 per cent to RM7.47). The top three decliners were Genting Bhd (1.9 per cent to RM3.70), Maxis Bhd (0.6 per cent to RM5.16) and IOI Corporation Bhd (0.5 per cent to RM3.86).

Global markets were generally bullish amid governments worldwide that are affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) which have started measures to support and boost their economies with economic stimulus packages including Malaysia. Japan led the Asian market while the US and Germany markets led the European market. Most markets were closed in Europe and the US last Friday on Easter holiday.

The US dollar weakened against major currencies on fear of the Covid-19 pandemic which the US is currently the epicenter. The US dollar index fell to 99.5 points last Friday from 100.7 points two weeks ago. Hence, the Malaysian ringgit strengthened against the US Dollar at RM4.31 per US dollar last Friday as compared to RM4.35 in the previous week.

Gold rose to its highest level in eight years last week as uncertainty in the markets continued to lure investors into hedging against the havoc in the equity market. Gold futures increased 6.3 per cent in a week to US$1,752.80 an ounce last Friday. Crude oil, however, declined 6.7 per cent to US$31.82 a barrel last Friday as talks between Russia and Saudi Arabia about reducing oil output remain as just talk.

Last week the FBM KLCI rose above the immediate resistance level at 1,350 points and remained above this level despite a pulled back towards the end of the week.

This level now turns into an immediate support level and the next support level is at 1,320 points. The next resistance level is a crucial one and that is 1,420 points. This level is a 50 per cent retracement of a downtrend that started at the beginning of the year.

Technically, the trend is slightly bearish as the index has rebounded to the short term 30-day moving average. However, the trend is bearish in the long term below the 200-day moving average currently at 1,560 points. The resistance of the Ichimoku Cloud indicator is at 1,400 points.

Momentum indicators indicate a weak bearish trend. Indicators like the RSI and Momentum Oscillator rebounded from their oversold levels to their mid-levels. The MACD indicator remained above its moving average after climbing above it three weeks ago.

There is still a lot of uncertainty in the markets at the moment but for the past one month, investors have taken the advantage when prices fell sharply in the first two weeks of March and that caused the market to rebound.

The market is now at a pivotal point based on chart analysis. It is testing the short term 30-day moving average. A breakout above the last week’s high at 1,372 indicates renewed buying interest and the index may continue its climb towards the next resistance at 1,420 points. However, if it fails to continue its rally, the index may pull back and continue consolidating between 1,320 and 1,350 points.

The above commentary is solely used for educational purposes and is the contributor’s point of view using technical al analysis. The commentary should not be construed as investment advice or any form of recommendation. Should you need investment advice, please consult a licensed investment advisor.