Maximum price scheme throughout MCO third phase – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will implement the Maximum Price Scheme to curb price increase of essential items throughout the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO), Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said this is to prevent unscrupulous traders from taking advantage of the current situation and raising prices indiscriminately.

“There could be irresponsible traders who may take advantage and raise prices, so in today’s meeting, it was decided that KPDNHEP will implement the Maximum Price Scheme.

“Normally, the Price Control Scheme or Maximum Price Scheme are only implemented during festive seasons, but we have decided not to wait for it (festive season), once we enter the third phase of the MCO, the scheme will take effect, and the list of products will be announced by KPDNHEP,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said this at a media conference after a Special Ministerial Committee meeting on the MCO here today.

In a related development, Ismail Sabri said KPDNHEP had conducted checks on essential items nationwide to determine the level of availability for 25 prefered consumer items.

As of yesterday, some 1,025 checks were carried out involving retailers, wholesalers and producers.

“Based on checks in grocery stores, almost all essential items are at a stable availability level and this includes face masks and sanitisers,” he said.

He said KPDNHEP had also received 8,145 consumer complaints and queries between March 18 and April 11 via four channels, namely WhatsApp (4,140) E-Aduan (1,766) Hotline (1,631) and its Enforcement Command Center (608).

Ismail Sabri said the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry (MOA) has also informed that supply of perishables and dry goods, rice in particular, was sufficient. – Bernama