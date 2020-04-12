Muslims in Sibu ready for ‘a different Ramadan feel’ this year

SIBU: Muslims here have no choice but to accept that Ramadan this year would be totally different from the previous years.

This year, the start of the Muslim fasting month is still within the movement control order (MCO) period, which has been extended to April 28.

This means there would be no mass ‘tarawih’ prayers in the suraus and mosques, and also there would be no Ramadan bazaars this time around.

Kampung Bahagia Jaya Phase I security and development committee (JKKK) chairman Teku Zaidil Arip said such situation would be a first for every Muslim here.

“This never happened before.

“What I can say is to just accept the situation, with all my heart – it’s pointless to worry about it.

“The most important thing is for us to carry out our fasting obligation, as sincere and as devout as we can,” he told thesundaypost.

Nonetheless, Zaidil said staying at home during the fasting month would not mean that they could not fill the time with religious and meaningful activities.

“We can do religious activities at home with our families throughout Ramadan.”

Aminah Semaun from Matu, on the other hand, advised fellow Muslims to ‘look at the bright side’.

“Well, celebrating Ramadan month at home has its own advantages – we get to be together, under one roof, during the fasting month.

“We can turn our home into a much more meaningful environment during the MCO.

“We must also think this – we’re not the only ones who are affected by the MCO,” said the housewife and mother of nine, who is now in her late 60s.

On Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the extension of the MCO by another two weeks, as the government continued its effort to reduce the number of Covid-19 infections.

The MCO now runs until April 28, coming to Phase III of the enforcement since it took effect on March 18.