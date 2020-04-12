Nearly 200 from 14 nations for poetry-reading event

KUALA LUMPUR: Almost 200 poets from 14 countries including Malaysia will participate in the ‘World Poetry-Reading: covid-19’ event which will be telecast on Facebook (FB) at 8.30pm (local time of participating countries) today.

The countries which have confirmed participation are Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Thailand, Singapure, Cambodia, Timor Leste, India, Pakistan, Iran, Belgium, Russia, South Korea and Italy.

Themed ‘One World One Voice’, the event is organised by the Association of Malaysian Poets (Penyair) with the collaboration of Nuha Creative Resources (Malaysia), Gadis Buku (Malaysia), Salmah Creative (Indonesia) and Ombak Scripthouse Production (Singapore).

Penyair secretary-general Tuan Asri Husin who is popularly known as Wacana Minda, said the event is being held in appreciation of and to inspire the frontliners and fighters who work hard and risk their lives to fight Covid-19.

“We also want to show our appreciation for universal humanity through various genres of writing such as poetry, songs and monologues. In addition, we hope this event will encourage the public to support the ‘Stay At Home: Read and Write’ campaign which Penyair launched,” he said in a statement to Bernama here on Friday.

Tuan Asri said poetry, songs or monologues can be broadcast live through FB or video recordings and posted on individual FB accounts on the specified dates and times.

“The postings must be made public. Participation is open to all, regardless of whether it is a known or new poet, or just any interested person. Each participant will get a certificate of appreciation.

“So far, we have received many requests of participation from the younger generation, especially students.

“Among the local poets who will be participating in this event are president of Penyair, Datuk Dr. Rahman Shaari, A. Ghafar Ibrahim, Malim Ghozali PK, Dr. Ahmad Razali, Sri Diah and Norazimah Abdu Bakar,” said Tuan Asri.

Anyone interested in participating can contact Penyair at www.wasap.my/60199960099/bacapuisiduniakoronavirus