Online Ramadan bazaar platform aims to help local businesses affected by MCO

KUCHING: The ‘Waste Less Kuching’ has launched the ‘Online Community Ramadan Bazaar Kuching’ on Instagram.

According to e-bazaar founder Nasrisya Hani Ahmad Lutfi, the initiative would provide additional exposure to food businesses, which would be operating from home and utilising delivery services and customer pick-ups for their orders.

“The Online Community Ramadan Bazaar Kuching is a free advertising platform on Instagram, and will function as an online catalogue for customers,” she said in a statement yesterday.

On an earlier Instagram post, Nasrisya said thousands of local businesses had been affected by the cancellation of Ramadan bazaars this year due to Covid-19, which necessitated the prolonged Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“For some businesses, Ramadan bazaars are their largest economic opportunity every year and with the bazaars getting cancelled, they have lost this opportunity,” she said.

A proponent of zero-waste and climate action advocacy, Waste Less Kuching would begin advertising the participating sellers this April 20, and this would continue throughout the fasting month of Ramadan, set to kick off in the final week of this month.

For more information, follow https://www.instagram.com/wastelesskch/ and also https://www.instagram.com/onlinebazaarkuching/.