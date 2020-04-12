Petronas provides food aid to ease burden of 800 families

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas has reached out to 800 deserving families through a special initiative, the Sentuhan Kasih Covid-19 programme, by providing food aid to the B40 community in Sabah, Sarawak, Terengganu and Kelantan to ease their burden during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The contributions from Petronas Sentuhan Kasih Covid-19 programme, which amplifies Yayasan Petronas’ signature Sentuhan Kasih programmes, have been distributed to 200 families in each of the four states, in collaboration with Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) Regional Offices, station dealers and Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat (JKM).

Through this programme, each family received basic food supplies such as rice, flour, cooking oil and sugar, as well as Petronas Gift Cards that can be used at Petronas stations nationwide.

Petronas Senior General Manager of Group Strategic Communications, Zahariah (Liza) Abdul Rahman said during this unprecedented situation, Petronas remains committed in supporting the Government’s efforts as well as the less fortunate, especially the B40 households that are mostly affected due to loss of income during the MCO period.

“Driven by our CSR mission of contributing to the well-being of society, we believe in investing in sustainable initiatives that we hope will help alleviate the families’ burden in managing their daily expenses, especially for those in large households.”

This initiative complements Petronas’ contribution of RM20 million worth of medical equipment and supplies to help hospitals and healthcare frontliners mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia through its CSR arm, Yayasan Petronas.

Since 2005, Petronas has embarked on various community initiatives, including Sentuhan Kasih programmes aimed at contributing to the well-being of society and the nation.