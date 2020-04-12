Statos receives 25 Fortitude Kit from Singapore

KUCHING: The State government, represented by Sarawak Trade and Tourism Co Pte Ltd (Statos), recently received 25 Fortitude Kit 2.0 from Singapore’s Temasek Foundation.

A press statement from Statos said the kit, which is equivalent to 5,000 tests, was given to support the state in its fight against Covid-19.

Designed by Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research, it is described as an ‘all-in-one’ kit.

“The kit comes complete with all the materials required for the RT-PCR reaction, which includes the primer probes mix, the enzyme mix, the positive control, negative control and internal control template. Each kit contains sufficient reagents for 200 reactions,” Statos said.

Statos chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan said the State Disaster Management Committee was informed of the donation, adding that he was moved by the kind gesture and support from Temask Foundation and Singapore.

“We would like to thank

the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore and the Ministry of Health Malaysia for their assistance in the arrangement of logistics from Singapore to Sarawak via Kuala Lumpur.

“The 25 Fortitude Kit 2.0 have safely arrived in Kuching on 8 April and have been handed over to the laboratory in Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas),” he added.