Suspect arrested for allegedly smashing rear window of ambulance in Kuching

KUCHING: A 19-year-old male suspect was arrested by the police in Satok around 10.30pm last night after he allegedly smashed the rear window of an ambulance at Jalan Kulas, here earlier in the day.

Kuching District chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect, who is a transvestite, is currently under remand and will be investigated under Sections 323, 427 and 186 of the Penal Code.

“The suspect who works as a shop assistant is said to have forced the ambulance which was on its way to Kampung Lintang to stop and smashed its rear window,” said Awang Din in a press statement today..

He also said the ambulance driver claimed that the suspect, who is believed to be drunk at that time, started to scream non-stop for no apparent reason.

After he parked the ambulance at the side of the road, the driver exited the vehicle and tried to calm the suspect.

He was instead met with aggression and soon found himself in a short struggle with the suspect.

“During the struggle, the driver sustained bodily injuries and a tear to his personal protective equipment,” said Awang Din.