Two traders, customer detained for violating MCO

PENAMPANG: Police detained two sundry shop owners in Putatan for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) by opening for business on Friday.

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said both shop owners, aged 27 and 47, were detained in two separate raids for operating their business along Jalan Meruntum Tombovo, Puatan beyond the allowed operating hours of 9am till 5pm during the MCO period.

The traders remained in business until around 6.30pm.

Both shop owners were unable to give any explanation as to why they continued to operate beyond the operating hours when police guestioned them, said Haris, adding that a 44-year-old customer at one of the sundry shops was also detained for violating the MCO.

All the MCO violators were subsequently taken to the Penampang police station for investigation under Section 269 of the Penal Code for negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life, and Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.