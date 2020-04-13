110 compounded, 13 arrested throughout Sarawak for defying MCO

KUCHING: The police have issued a total of 110 compound notices against individuals who violated the Movement Control Order between 8am yesterday and 8am today throughout the state, said Sarawak Deputy Commissioner of Police Dato Dev Kumar.

Dev Kumar said in a press statement today, said the highest number of compound notices were issued in Kuching with 22.

This is followed by Sibu (20), Sarikei (11), Kota Samarahan (nine), Betong (nine), Miri (seven), Bau (six), Padawan (five), Kapit (four), Simunjan (three), Bintulu (two), Serian (two), Matu Daro (two), Song (two), Marudi (two), Kanowit (two) and Lawas (two).

He added that those who have been issued with compound notices must pay their compounds at the Divisional Health Department within 14 days to avoid further action to be taken against them.

Dev Kumar said a total of 374 compound notices were issued to the offenders throughout the state since March 18.

Meanwhile, Dev Kumar said 13 arrests were made within the same period for defying MCO.

He added that Mukah recorded the most number of arrests with three, followed by Limbang (two), Sri Aman (two), one each in Kuching, Padawan, Sibu, Kota Samarahan, Bau and Matu Daro.

Dev Kumar said a total of 586 individuals were arrested since since March 18 for defying MCO.