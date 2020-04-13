22 ATM personnel, family members in Sabah under quarantine

LAHAD DATU: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) has confirmed that 22 of its personnel in Sabah and their family members have been quarantined for 14 days after suspected of being exposed to Covid-19.

General Officer Commanding of the 5th Division Infantry, Major General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan noted that six of them were categorised under Patient Under Investigation (PUI), while the remaining were listed as Patient Under Surveillance (PUS).

“All of them are undergoing quarantine and some have tested negative after Swab tests done.

“To date, no ATM personnel in Sabah has tested positive for Covid-19,” he said after checking on army personnel stationed at the Batu 6 Sepagaya roadblock.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain also advised all ATM personnel to prioritise health and safety and carry out their duties in accordance with standard operating procedures. — Bernama