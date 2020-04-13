59 tests on healthcare personnel done at Petra Jaya Health Clinic drive-thru screening, sampling centre since Apr 8

KUCHING: The Petra Jaya Health Clinic has done 59 tests on healthcare personnel via its Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) drive-thru screening and sampling service since April 8, revealed the clinic Head Dr Maziah Ishak.

She said that the drive-thru service is an initiative by the Kuching Division Health Office and they will be doing the test on an average of 30 health personnel per day based on appointment.

“So far the drive-thru services are only given to our healthcare staff (frontliners) in Kuching Division who are exposed to Covid-19 cases, not to the public,” she told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Dr Maziah, who is also a Family Medicine Specialist Consultant, informed that the testing is done with very strict guidelines and takes about an estimated time of 10 minutes.

“All clerking forms, notifications, and lab forms are made ready by doctors. The appointments are based on guidelines.

“At the time of appointment the client comes alone either by car or by motorcycle, and heads straight to drive-thru point, where nurses will check the form and prepare lab sticker to the Viral Transport Medium (VTM) bottle.

“Doctors will get consent from client and get ready to do sampling. Client just have to open their mouth, while the doctors will put the (swab) stick straight into the throat and do the swabbing, and later put the stick into the VTM bottle,” she explained.

Dr Maziah said the VTM bottle will be passed to lab technologist together with the lab form and then checked and registered, before being put into a biohazard plastic bag and put into a box.

“All the VTM bottles will be packed into a box and sealed with plaster and plastic before being dispatched to the hospital immediately.

“Result will be back after 24 hours,” she added.

According to Dr Maziah, generally there will be six staff involved in the drive-thru testing process.

“There will be one medical officer and one medical assistant who will doing the sampling (throat swab), one lab technologist doing packaging of sample, one nurse for data entry and form documentation and one driver and one assistant staff to send the sample to hospital immediately.

“All staff handling the test will be wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE),” she said.