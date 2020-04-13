Associations welcome special grant for hawkers, petty traders

SIBU: Hawkers associations here laud the special grant of RM1,500 to hawkers and petty traders under the state government’s Sarawakku Sayang Assistance Package 2.0, as it will go a long way in lessening their burden during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Sibu Coffee Shop & Restaurant Owners Association chairman Tong Ing Kok, for one, described such assistance as timely to help small scale traders tide over difficult times.

“We are indeed very thankful to the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for this assistance.

“This is indeed a very noble gesture on the part of our state government to assist hawkers and petty traders during these trying times,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Tong said while the amount may not be much, it is certainly a lifeline for small scale traders who could not operate as usual due to the MCO to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

“Food premises are only allowed to do takeaways during the MCO and so, this sum of RM1,500 will go a long way to lessen their financial burden.

“That is why I said, we are very thankful to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for looking into the plight of hawkers and petty traders,” he added, while urging traders to continue to adhere to the MCO to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

Recently, Abang Johari announced the state government’s second financial aid package, the Sarawakku Sayang Assistance Package 2.0, with focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) including hawkers and petty traders.

The special grant of RM1,500 to hawkers and petty traders through Sarawak Pay will benefit more than 65,000 petty traders and hawkers throughout the state.

For the record, Sibu Coffee Shop & Restaurant Owners Association has more than 300 members.

On another matter, Tong said his members are complying with the authorities’ directives.

“They have put in place social distancing, wear face masks and more importantly, ensuring a high level of hygiene and cleanliness at their premises,” he highlighted.

Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli echoed Tong’s view, adding that this assistance given to hawkers and petty traders registered with the local authority

is highly appreciated and the best ever.

“This is because it will lessen the burden of hawkers and petty traders during the enforcement period of MCO. The choice of channelling (the assistance) by the state government is ideal as they only need to register at Sarawak Pay, which is also seen as effective, given its wide coverage in Sibu,” he opined.

According to Abdul Taib, there are many outlets here which provide such convenience as well as payment method.

He said the procedure to apply for the aid is easy as applicants merely apply at Sarawak Pay which is user-friendly and easy to understand.

“For Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association, we will assist all traders at this food court to make applications soonest.

“The Sarawak government is also sincere in helping hawkers and petty traders as this group does not have the Sarawak Pay facility but registered with Fama and Department of Agriculture in the rural areas, who will be given cash vouchers,” Abdul Taib said.