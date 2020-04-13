Barber shops, hair salons, Ramadan bazaars not allowed during MCO

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has decided not to allow barber shops, optical shops, as well as hair and beauty salons to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all forms of Ramadan bazaars will also not be allowed to operate during the period.

“The government has listened to the views of the people. The government also seeks the advice of the experts and non-governmental organisations on the matter,” he said after chairing the special ministerial committee meeting on MCO here today. – Bernama

