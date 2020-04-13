Centexs Technology unveils Covid Buster, first disinfection tunnel in Sarawak

KUCHING: Centexs Technology rolls out their first Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) prevention and disinfection tunnel, also known as the Covid Buster C-Mosh Sanitiser (Covid Buster), in the fight against Covid-19 in Sarawak.

“We designed this Covid Buster with a very effective mist technology and chlorine dioxide-based material that is sourced from Ireland, United Kingdom,” said Centexs (Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak) chief executive officer Syeed Mohd Hussien Wan Abdul Rahman at the launching ceremony today.

According to its brochure, the tunnel is suitable to be used for hospitals, government buildings, agencies, private institution, factories, shopping mall and private event, among others.

He shared individuals only need to have their body temperature taken before entering the tunnel and make a 360 degree turn for 10 seconds in the tunnel as the sanitisation is ongoing.

Also, he pointed out the chlorine dioxide used in the technology is recognised by the World Health Organisation, United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), among others.

Syeed Mohd Hussien added that Centexes had studied and designed the Covid Buster during the past two weeks after Movement Control Order was implemented.

The aim was to provide a risk prevention device against Covid-19 for the people, he stressed.

Meanwhile, Plaza Merdeka Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Dato Steve Ng said that Plaza Merdeka was very proud and thankful for Centexs choosing them to be the test bed for the first four units of the Covid Buster.

Four such disinfection tunnels have been installed at the shopping mall as a testing ground for the product.

The product was developed in Sarawak and manufactured by Centexs Technology while being distributed by Centexs Commercial, both of which are companies under Centexs.

Centexs Commercial has been tasked to supply, rent and sell the disinfection tunnel. Installation would only take two hours.

Currently, there are 25 units of the disinfection tunnel available to the market for rent or for sale. The tunnel has two sizes which customers can choose from. The bigger size can be rented for RM200 a day or bought for RM10,000.

For more information about the product, members of the public can visit Centexs Commercial’s Facebook page, call their office at 082-846 408/846 619 or log on to their website at www.centex-sarawak.my.

Alternatively, they can email their inquiries to [email protected]