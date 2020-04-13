Christians follow Easter Sunday services online

KUCHING: Sarawakians of the Christian faith living around the country followed the Easter Sunday services conducted by their respective churches which were streamed live via social media yesterday through their laptops and mobile phones.

They had no choice as they were required to stay at home and churches were closed to prevent mass gathering of people as directed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) to tackle the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) currently hitting the country.

“Of course me and my family would rather be in church for Easter Sunday but as most people in the country would know by now, we are to limit our movement and also not gather to do any activity and that includes attending church services.

“It is sad for us as we could not show our observation of one of the biggest occasions in our religion,” lamented Gabriellia Hazel.

She hopes that Christians in Sarawak would not have to observe Good Friday by staying at home again next year.

As for Angela Bedi, who is a housewife, her family gathered together at her home this year to watch live streaming of a service by a church of which she and her family are members, which she regarded as a chance for her family to gather and pray together.

“We as Christians believe that our God is omnipresent so there won’t be any problems for us in worshipping at home this year although we rather be at church today (Sunday).

“We nevertheless see this situation as a way to teach us to appreciate our time with our family,” said Angela.

For Alvy John, who lives in Johor, she said she was sad that she had to follow the Easter Sunday service alone at home because her husband, an army personnel, had be away from home to perform his duties as a frontliner in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

She was, however, glad that churches in Sarawak had taken the initiative to do live streaming of church services via social media which could be followed by anybody in the country.

She was thankful that she got to watch a church service from Sarawak through social media which made her feel not so alone at home.

Meanwhile in Sibu, similar to other religious houses of worship, the local churches were also closed during the Easter Sunday celebration in adherence to the MCO.

Christians in the town followed the Easter Sunday services conducted by various churches online through live streaming.

Easter Sunday is one of the most important events in the Christian calendar.

It commemorates Jesus Christ’s resurrection from death, as written in the Christian Bible.

For many Christians around the world, the Holy Week, or the period between Palm Sunday and Easter, is a very significant period.

The Holy Week has some of Christianity’s most significant celebrations marked by a weekend commemorating the Last Supper, the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, with churches being packed with believers during this period.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and MCO that was implemented since March 18, the Holy Week was observed online, with Christians being advised to go online to follow Mass proceedings and services.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday (April 10) announced that the MCO would be extended by another two weeks to April 28, in line with the government’s continuing effort to stem the chain of Covid-19 infection.