Covid-19: 41 Tahfiz students from Sri Petaling cluster discharged from HCTM — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 41 Covid-19 infected students from the Madrasah Miftahul Ulum tahfiz (religious school) in Sri Petaling have recovered and were discharged from Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) here yesterday.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a posting on Facebook, said the students were part of the Sri Petaling cluster who before this were quarantined at Institut Sosial Malaysia and later admitted to HCTM on April 2.

“They comprise a group of students aged 14-29. They were exposed to Covid-19 either when attending the Sri Petaling mosque religious gathering in early March or at the mosque surroundings after the gathering.

“Initially, they did not show any symptoms and two swab tests done in mid-March and on March 24 turned out negative. They were then quarantined at Institut Sosial Malaysia and on April 2, they tested positive after a third Swab test taken on March 30,” the posting read.

Dr Noor Hisham also stated the importance of seeking early treatment while between levels one to three.

Also in the posting, Dr Noor Hisham said the decision to place the 41 students under early quarantine and in isolation wards after they tested positive was an important one.

“In this case, all 41 did not show any symptoms but were capable of spreading the virus to the surrounding community, this without them knowing that they had been infected.

“Taking the case of these 41 tahfiz students as an example, the need for detection, quarantine, isolation and early treatment are right measures to be taken to help the recovery process, to contain the spread of the virus and to break the chain of infection,” he said. — Bernama