Covid-19: One death, 134 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia – Health DG

KUCHING: One death from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) was recorded today in Malaysia, bringing the total number of deaths of the pandemic to 77, said the Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He also said that a total of 134 new positive cases were reported in the country as of today, bringing the nationwide cumulative tally to 4,817 cases.

“The 77th death involves a Malaysian man aged 62 who was treated in Melaka and passed away at 9.15am this morning. The patient had a history of heart problem, high blood pressure and kidney problem.

“He was from the Sri Petaling cluster,” Noor Hisham told the daily press conference to update on the Covid-19 situation in the country that was broadcast live on Facebook.

He also informed that there were a total of 168 patients who have recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total number of patients recovered and discharged to 2,276 to-date.

Active cases that are still being treated are 2,464, he said.

“A total of 66 patients are still being treated in intensive care unit, out of which 36 are patients who need ventilator support,” he added.