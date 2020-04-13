Dr Yii: Health clinic’s Covid-19 ‘drive-thru’ screening, sampling centre looking at increasing capacity if necessary

KUCHING: The Petra Jaya Health Clinic, which has started its Covid-19 ‘drive-thru’ screening and sampling centre specifically for medical or frontline staff, is currently carrying out about 30 tests daily, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said the clinic was looking at increasing the capacity, should the need arise.

“Petra Jaya Health Clinic has started a ‘drive thru’ screening and sampling centre specifically for medical or frontline staff to help ease the testing workload at the state Youth and Sports Complex so that over there (at the complex) they can concentrate on testing the general public.

“We were informed by the head of the clinic that currently they are concentrating on testing frontliners and staff that were in contact with patients tested positive of Covid-19.

“Currently, they test in average 30 tests as they just started but are looking to increase the capacity, if need be,” he said in a press statement following a visit to the facility here to hand over personal protective equipment (PPE) for the staff today.

Dr Yii handed over 100 PPE coveralls worth RM8,000 to the clinic to protect the staff especially those doing screening for Covid-19 among medical staff at the clinic.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker said he encouraged the setting up of more such facilities and possibly open it to the public.

He noted that drive-thru screening and sampling was quick and could minimise human contact, serving as an effort to break the chain of infection.

Such facilities, he observed, had been implemented in countries such as South Korea as drive-thru screening and sampling was one of the more effective ways to help promote proper distancing among the people.

“That is why we contributed the PPE to help protect their staff especially those involved in testing and also seeing patients that may be carrying the virus.

“We hope this will help them as we show our utmost appreciation to all the frontliners that have served us tirelessly to protect and treat us,” added Dr Yii.