EPF extends April 2020 employers contribution payment date

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has extended the date for employers to remit their mandatory contribution for the salary month of March 2020 (April contributions), from April 15 to April 24.

The decision was made in light of the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) and its subsequent impact on business activities in the country, EPF said in a statement today.

“Contribution payments can be made on the EPF website via e-Caruman in the i-Akaun (employer) portal, Internet banking or by visiting the counter of appointed banks,” it said. – Bernama