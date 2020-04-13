Former Court of Appeal Judge Vohrah dies; AG, ex-CJ pay tribute

KUALA LUMPUR: The legal fraternity has paid tribute to former Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Karam Chand Vohrah, better known as KC Vohrah, who died yesterday at the age of 83.

Vohrah leaves behind his wife Datin Beatrix Vohrah, two children and grandchildren.

Vohrah had served in the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) before joining the judiciary, where he retired as Court of Appeal Judge in 2002.

Recalling his days of working with Vohrah, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun said Vohrah was a great boss during his (Vohrah) tenure as head of Advisory Division of the AGC.

“Datuk KC Vohrah, as he was affectionately known during our AGC days, was a great boss and so effective. l learned a lot from him and he always kept communication lines open between him and officers of the AGC,” he said.

Idrus, a former Federal Court Judge before being appointed to the top post at the AGC on March 6, also described Vohrah as a firm judge.

“As a judge (Vohrah), l had prosecuted cases before him and found him to be firm and learned. He was always patient. We will miss him and may God bless his soul,” said Idrus.

Sharing the same thought, former Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif said Vorah was his boss when he was a young officer at the Advisory Division of the AGC.

“He was a good boss, always so kind and caring especially to young officers. When he was elevated as Judge, I had the privilege of appearing before him on a number of times…he was an exemplary judge, known for his intellect and integrity.

“We lost a good man and a gentleman. My condolence to his wife Datin Beatrice and family,” he said.

Former Court of Appeal Judge Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof described Vohrah as the perfect gentleman, a legal luminary, the embodiment of humility and a good friend.

“The country has lost a man of stature and high integrity,” said Mohamad Ariff, who is the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

Meanwhile, former Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum said the legal fraternity and the judiciary have lost an icon and a beacon.

He said Vohrah was always ready to serve the nation and had dedicated his whole working life to the country

“(His death) came as quite a shock to me. Met him just before I left the service. We had lunch.

“My deepest condolences to Datin Beatrix, who was once my law lecturer as well. May his soul rest in peace,” he said in a message to Bernama.

Asked whether he had worked with Vohrah before, he said: “Not directly. I was never in Legal Service. When I became a judge, he had already retired,” he said.

Vohrah was a member of the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) from 2002 to 2008.

He also chaired the Institutional Reforms Committee which was set up by the Pakatan Harapan government in May 2018.

He was on the panel of judges in a controversial case involving the Ayer Molek Rubber Company vs Insas Bhd, when he was a High Court judge at the time and co-opted to sit at the Court of Appeal bench, which included the late Datuk NH Chan and Tan Sri Siti Norma Yaakob. – Bernama