Former Covid-19 patient Noor Halim shares his unnerving experience

LABUAN: “When told I was Covid-19 positive, my body turned cold and the thought of death immediately crossed my mind.

“This was because social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and online news portals carried many stories on Covid-19 patients’ sufferings and deaths.”

This was what Labuan Parti Warisan Sabah division deputy chief Noor Halim Zaini went through before he recovered from the deadly disease and was discharged from hospital on April 10.

Halim was quarantined for seven days and isolated for 13 days before he was allowed to leave Labuan Hospital.

He was among Covid-19 patients who did not show any symptom before being diagnosed with the infection.

He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 28, after undergoing tests upon finding out that his friend was quarantined for having the symptoms.

Halim said he surfed the internet to gather information on Covid-19 and learned that 80 per cent of those infected had a mild fever and cough.

“I also found out that 20 per cent would experience fever, cough and breathing difficulties and that two per cent of these people would need ventilators and most who succumbed to the virus had other chronic illnesses.

“When friends asked what I had been doing and why the symptoms did not show, I think it could have been due to my regular exercise and 500-1,000mg of vitamin C daily intake,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Halim was among the 10 Covid-19 patients discharged from Labuan Hospital on April 10. Five more Covid-19 cases are still being treated at the hospital.

“We ought to be grateful to the many healthcare personnel working together to save Covid-19 patients,” he said.

Halim urged the public to continue practising social distancing and maintaining good personal hygiene to help curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama