Insurance, takaful industry broadens reimbursements

KUALA LUMPUR: The Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM), Persatuan Insurans Am Malaysia (PIAM) and the Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) have broadened the reimbursement eligibility to encourage more insurance policyholders/takaful certificate holders to undergo Covid-19 tests.

In a joint statement, they said under the revised eligibility, policyholders/certificate holders can claim from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Test Fund (CTF) if they: have acute respiratory infection (sudden onset of respiratory infection with at least one of: shortness of breath, cough or sore throat) with or without fever; or are deemed as persons under investigation (PUIs) as defined by the Health Ministry (MoH); or are in contact with a positive Covid-19 case (as per MoH’s definition), and have been referred by a doctor (registered with the Malaysia Medical Council).

They said the insurance and takaful industry’s RM8 million fund is in support of MoH’s efforts to conduct more Covid-19 tests for Malaysians.

LIAM is leading the initiative with a RM5 million contribution while PIAM and MTA have pledged RM2 million and RM1 million respectively.

“The insurance and takaful industry is looking to support nearly 27,000 additional Covid-19 tests of eligible persons through this initiative, and support the government’s objective of increasing testing of the population,” they said in a statement to Bernama.

The CTF website www.MyCTF.my will go live for claims submission from April 11 onwards.

Consumers may submit their claim form with supporting documents for reimbursement online via the portal.

LIAM president Loh Guat Lan said the industry is committed to ensuring more people benefit from the CTF that has been fully operational to serve customers.

“Additionally, various relief measures have been offered by respective life insurance companies to help Malaysians affected by Covid-19. Let us all continue to serve our beloved country and go through the challenges together as a nation,” she said.

Meanwhile PIAM chairman Antony Lee said the immediate priority is to contain the community spread of the virus and that is the focus of the industry fund at this moment.

“We are all in this together and this shows our unity in breaking the chain of this outbreak,” added MTA chairman Muhammad Fikri Mohamad Rawi.

For further information on the CTF, visit wwwMyCTF.my or call the MyCTF hotline number at 15500/1-300-22-11-88. — Bernama