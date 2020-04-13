Karuna offers free mobile apps for retailers and consumers

KUCHING: Sarawak-based Karuna (Sarawak) Enterprise Sdn Bhd (Karuna) is doing a community service by developing a multi-vendor mobile applications in an effort to help people stay at home in compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The Dhause Market app was conceived to present an alternative platform from instant messaging and social media to order online completely free and allows the customer to have the seller’s full contact details for ease of communication and instant payment transaction.

It also presents a system which is structured for receiving orders rather than from instant messaging and social media accounts which could be hectic and inconvenient for first-time online sellers.

Available from April 11, 2020 onwards, food and beverage (F&B) outlets and grocery retailers can register to be a vendor on the Dhause Seller Centre and upload their products and services for free.

Categories such as furniture, appliances and hardware can also be listed under Other Categories.

“The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and subsequent MCO have seriously impacted a lot of businesses adversely.

“We want to help them to continue their businesses and move their products and services online. Consumers can also shop online with ease of mind,” said Karuna founder and chief executive officer Melvin Ong.

“This is our contribution to help the local SME’s and we are not charging them any commission at all to use the app during these difficult times. In addition, have integrated with Sarawak Pay so that our vendors can use Sarawak Pay to receive payments from their customers in a cashless and contactless environment. Likewise, vendors also enjoy zero transaction charges when receiving payments using Sarawak Pay,” he added.

For consumers, available from April 12, 2020 onwards, consumers who want to purchase from these vendors must download the app and register on the Dhause Market.

Once the consumers have registered, they can order seamlessly from the registered retailers based on their locations.

“Currently, we are targeting at the F&B outlets and grocery retailers in Sarawak. Later, we have plans to expand to other industries and to West Malaysia,” said Ong.

Karuna has also partnered with Sarawak Pay to allow vendors to receive cashless payments from consumers. Both retailers and consumers get to enjoy the cashless benefits from Sarawak Pay.

Registered Sarawak Pay vendors enjoy zero transaction charges and consumers using Sarawak Pay for payment enjoy attractive cashback rewards.

Retailers also get to choose if they want to allow pick-ups only, delivery or both depending on their own logistics capability.

Consumers can liaise directly with the registered vendors for any enquiry or to facilitate the delivery of the products.

The app will be available on both Apple Store and Google Store by this week.

Those interested can download the apps from https://seller-app.dhause.com/ (for sellers), and https://buyer-app.dhause.com (for consumers).