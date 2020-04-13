KTS Trading donates 15 knapsack sprayers to Sibu Bomba

SIBU: KTS Trading Sdn Bhd has donated 15 knapsack sprayers to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 Sibu today.

KTS Trading Sdn Bhd general manager (Light Machinery Department) Augustine Ling Siew Hing presented the items to Bomba Zone 4 Sibu chief Janggan Muling.

According to Janggan, the 15 sprayers will be distributed among the 10 fire stations in Sibu.

“This (knapsack sprayers) is for us to conduct sanitising works in public places or any places that are required by disaster management and health office.

“So far, every station has one or two such sprayers. We need more, so we requested the sprayers from KTS. The company is generous enough to give us,” he told reporters after the handing over.

As for manpower, Janggan said is not an issue for the department as none of the firefighters can take leave.

He said Bomba is working closely with disaster management and other relevant agencies.