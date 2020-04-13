Long-serving SBA treasurer Soh passes away at 84

KUCHING: Sarawak lost one of its most dedicated and committed sports officials last Saturday.

Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA) treasurer Soh Theng Sai passed away peacefully at 6:25pm at the Sarawak General Hospital on Apr 11 following a cardiac arrest.

He was 84.

Soh’s demise was greatly felt by SBA officials and friends alike.

SBA president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain said Soh had served the association for almost 43 years and was an unassuming individual who had served SBA tirelessly.

“As a treasurer, he had an unblemished record, a feat not many can accomplish. Despite his old age, he was still driving around to get things done in order to serve his duty.

“He was always strong in his opinions in defence of SBA when he felt that SBA had been slandered or marginalised. He was always checking on the hall operations as well as the well-being of other personnel serving the association,” he said.

“But most of all, Soh was serving with his all his heart and was a great team player. SBA and the entire badminton community will miss him immensely.

“We are indeed very indebted to the late Mr Soh and would like to register our great respect to his loving wife who had supported him all throughout,” added Aziz.

According to SBA secretary Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir, the late Soh was certainly one of the longest serving honorary treasurers of any sports association in the country.

“He served till his very last few months before succumbing to a stroke that hampered his intention to continue serving SBA.

“As a former competitive player in his younger days, he continued to play amongst his peers till his late 70’s and his deep interest in badminton was translated in the form of serving the association selflessly for about 40 years,” he related.

“I had the pleasure to work with him for about 10 years and I could testify that he was an honest and committed person purely with the intention of serving the association.

“His sacrifice for the association is outstanding by advancing his own money when required in the events funds were late in arriving and for that SBA president had time and time again reappointed him to hold the post.

“It would indeed be a challenge to find an equal replacement. We wish the family the patience amidst his sad departure. As a person who I considered a mentor as well as a friend, I want to register that it was my utmost privilege to have worked together with him serving SBA,” added Hadi.

Meanwhile, SBA executive secretary Bong Nyat Nee also felt sad at the sudden departure of Soh.

“The late Mr Soh was a good and generous boss to his fellow officials and took good care of their welfare.

“He has sacrificed a lot for SBA in term of time, commitment and his money as most of the time he has to folk out his own money first in order to cover the expenses of SBA especially on the tournament expenses and also sometimes on officials salary when SBA was running short of fund,” said Bong, who has worked with Soh in SBA since 2005.

According to Bong, Soh had acted as team manager for the Sarawak Sukma badminton team in Sukma Melaka in 2010 and Sukma Sarawak in 2016 as well National Junior Circuit Sabah-Sarawak Zone in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 and National Inter State Team in 2011.

Soh is survived by his wife Rosemary Lim Bee Hong, son Soh Heng Ming and granddaughters Michelle Soh and Melissa Soh.

The cortege will leave his residences No. 113, Sin Lian Hin Garden, Nanas Road West on Tuesday Apr 14 at 9am for cremation at the Nirvana Memorial Park, Bau.