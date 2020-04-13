MAF denies producing T-shirts and face masks bearing MAF-PDRM emblems

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) today refuted the allegation that they have produced face masks and T-shirts bearing the emblems of both the MAF and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Chief of Defence Force, General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said that no one is allowed to produce, sell, buy or use any product bearing the specified name of ‘Operasi Penawar’ with the specified emblems of MAF and PDRM without permission.

“MAF has not produced any products in the form of T-shirts and face masks to be sold to the public as alleged on social media,” he said in a statement today.

In fact, he said the production of these products could be misused by certain individuals and confusing the public.

“This is an action (of irresponsible quarters) to take advantage of the current Movement Control Order (MCO) and the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) enforced by the MAF and the PDRM.

“It is also seen to tarnish the reputation and role of these two defence forces which is not based on profiteering,” he said.

Yesterday, PDRM warned the public against getting involved in selling, buying and using the face masks or T-shirts bearing the emblems of the security forces.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed noted that his department had tracked down certain individuals who were found selling such items. – Bernama