MCO extension, opening of certain businesses ‘confusing’ – PBK

SIBU: The announcement of the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and then the decision to allow certain Small and Medium Entreprises (SMEs) in key areas to open as announced by the new Minister for International Trade and Industry (MTI) Dato Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali has caused great confusion.

This is according to Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) secretary general Priscilla Lau who said the MCO extension means that the Covid-19 pandemic has not come under control and the curve has not flattened.

“Even if it has flattened, there must be a period of time to monitor and reassure the country that we are safe,” Lau said in a press statement issued here yesterday.

Lau, who is a lawyer by profession, said a slackening of policies to allow certain SMEs to open means that the country has won the fight against Covid-19 and all can trickle back to work sector by sector.

She noted, however, that everyone knows from recent reports that the curve is not flattening or slackening, and that SMEs should not be pushed back so hastily and prematurely to open for business.

“The public is concerned as to how barber shops will practice social distancing whilst using the same scissors, comb and towels on all their customers.

“Would barber shops become another Covid-19 cluster? Has the Ministry for International Trade and Ministry of Health come to a consensus on the extension of MCO by another 14 days to 28 April because the decisions of the two departments are rather contradictory?

“Furthermore, it is opening the door to a surge of foreign and local workers into the country without confirmation that they have been tested and will pose no threat to the public. What measures and precautions have the government set in place to assure us that lives are not put at risk in their attempt to “restore” the economy?” she asked.

She said the premature announcement by Azmin will have a setback in the fight against Covid-19.

Azmin, she pointed out, should back up his decision by presenting actual facts and figures from the Ministry of Health that the nation have won the war against Covid-19.

“Wuhan was in lockdown for 77 days and even after the lockdown was removed, everyone still had to wear masks and be subjected to constant checking,” she added.