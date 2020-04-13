Miti suspends MCO business operation application system from 2pm-4pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) is temporarily suspending its business operation application system from 2pm to 4pm today to deal with the online traffic.

In a statement today, it said the Miti portal’s online traffic surged to 176,000 users within the first two hours since the online application system which allows businesses to apply for approval to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) was launched at 9am this morning.

“Miti found that the majority of these visitors were not companies but individuals accessing the portal, and the number of visitors is more than the number of companies in the sectors which have been approved to operate during the MCO.

“As such, Miti will reconfigure the online application system to ensure that only companies in the sectors which have been allowed to operate will be able to access the system,” it said.

The system will be back online at 4pm today, and companies may submit their application at https://application.miti.gov.my.

The ministry also reminded the companies which are currently making their application to make sure that their company’s information are saved before 2pm. – Bernama