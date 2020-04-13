‘No clinical proof sanitisation tunnel effective in curbing spread of virus’

PUTRAJAYA: There is no clinical evidence that sanitisation tunnels are effective in curbing the spread of Covid-19, said Health director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah.

However, he said, the ministry, under the Clinical Research Centre (CRC) and Clinical Research Malaysia (CRM), was currently carrying out trials to test their efficiency.

“So far, there’s no concrete evidence that says sanitisation tunnels are effective (for disinfection). We are conducting a study, and hope to get the data later,” he told a daily news briefing on Covid-19 yesterday.

Several parties were reported to have installed the sanitisation tunnels in their premises as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of the virus. A portable sanitation tunnel works in such a way that it sprays disinfectants on the body of individuals passing through it.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said that so far the Health Ministry had yet to detect any positive cases among Malaysians returning home and currently quarantined at various centres nationwide.

“There have been no positive cases at these hotels or quarantine centres, but we have to wait 14 days to conducts tests for confirmation,” he said. — Bernama