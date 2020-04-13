No prayers at Kuching Sikh Temple today

KUCHING: No prayers will be held at the Gurdwara Sahib Kuching (Kuching Sikh Temple) for Vaisakhi (Sikh’s New Year) celebration today in adherence to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Members of the community will mark the occasion with prayers at home and hope to be able to hold prayers as a congregation again at a later date when gatherings are allowed by the government, said Sarawak Sikh Temple Association president Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira.

In Kuching, Vaisakhi is normally celebrated with continuous religious prayers at Sikh Gurdwaras (temples) over three days and with all members of the faith attending. Cultural and social events are also organised during this auspicious period to mark the occasion.

“As with celebrations of other faiths, for the first time, this year’s Vaisakhi will be different. In keeping with the need to control the spread of Covid-19 and with the MCO in place, there will be no prayers held at the Gurdwara,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

At this challenging time affecting the whole world, the community calls upon all Sikhs to pray for the well-being of all mankind (Sarbat Da Bhala) as is espoused in the Sikh Ardas (supplication), he said.

“We also should do our part by following the MCO regulations and staying safely at home. We must all acknowledge the service and sacrifices of all the frontliners doing their duty during the MCO.

“We pray for their safety and wellbeing and may God bless them all.”

This period is also auspicious for those of the Christian faith and the Sikh community wishes to extend their greetings and well wishes to all celebrating Easter. It also extends its well wishes to the Tamil community which is celebrating its New Year during this period, he added.

Vaisakhi is celebrated by Sikhs all over the world and is the most important day in the Sikh religion. It marks the birth of the Khalsa Panth in 1699.