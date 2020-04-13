OPEC and allies agree to production cut

Fundamental outlook

THE Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, except Mexico, have agreed to a historic 10-million barrels cut per day in May and June. US Federal Reserve announced a new stimulus package of US$2.3 trillion to help businesses and the government. Jobless claims for the week ended April 4 reached 6.6 million, bringing a total of 16 million cases filed for first-time claims within three weeks, amounting to 10 per cent of the workforce.

The European Union (EU) has sealed a 500 billion euro rescue plan to fight against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) slowdown. International Monetary Fund (IMF) top official Kristalina Georgieva warned that the Covid-19 pandemic has created a global recession that could be worst than the subprime crisis of 2008 and possibly worse than the 1930s Great Depression.

As of last Saturday, there are more than 1.6 million reported Covid-19 cases worldwide with US and Europe collectively accounting for half these cases. The World Bank predicted that the global growth in 2020 will be 2.5 per cent, much lower from the previous forecast from above three per cent.

The OPEC and allies, except Mexico, have agreed on a 10-million barrels cut per day in May and June, then followed by a tapering of eight million barrel cut daily until the end of the year. On Friday, President Donald Trump also agreed on the production cut in an effort to win Mexico “over the barrel”.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded from 107 to 109 recently. We expect the selling pressure to be strong at 110 in case of a further rise. The overall range is expected to move sideways from 107 to 110 for a while as the dollar index (USDX) is still trading within the 100 range.

Euro/US dollar made small recovery from 1.08 to 1.0950 last week. The trend would likely hit 1.10 resistance and reverse downwards. The overall range is expected to move from 1.08 to 1.00 in the coming week. Observe the price pattern on the day-chart that is moving into a triangle formation.

British pound/US dollar hit 1.25 resistance last week after ascending from 1.22 bottoms. The market might settle above 1.25 and rise further to 1.27 as our next target. However, failure to settle above the 1.25 benchmark before Wednesday might lead to a sideways trend while re-testing the 1.22 support.

WTI Crude prices have been swinging from US$22 to US$28 per barrel amid uncertainties. Mexico and Canada have yet to commit on the agreement to cut production rates. This week, we forecast the overall range is still subject to US$20 to US$28 per barrel until we see a clearer decision made among the G20 countries on oil.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives was trading sideways last week. The US dollar-ringgit has fallen slightly and hovered at 4.30 before the weekend. June Futures contract settled at RM2,313 per MT on Friday. We have observed the day-chart pattern to form a triangle formation until we see a new breakout. This week, market range is expected to be contained from RM2,250 to RM2,350 per MT. However, we expect some buying interest to ambush below RM2,250 per MT level.

Gold prices rose last week to near US$1,700 per ounce as the dollar fell. It will be crucial to observe a breakout above US$1,700 per ounce as the trend might run upward to US$1,760 per ounce out of a short-squeezed in market. A failure to pierce above US$1,700 per ounce resistance could result in a reverse the trend back to consolidation from US$1,640 to US$1,700 per ounce.

Silver prices have pierced above the US$14.80 per ounce. The trend carried high potential to top US$16.50 per ounce in the coming week. Technically, the support lies at US$14.80 per ounce. In case of breaking below this benchmark, there will be another downtrend to re-test US$13.80 per ounce.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]