PKR Mas Gading chief questions legality of move to sack him from party

KUCHING: PKR Mas Gading chairman Boniface Willy Tumek has questioned the legality of the party’s State Leadership Council decision to recommend that he and 11 other branch leaders be sacked from PKR.

He said any council meeting must be preceded by a notice to all of its members but he was not informed, pointing out that all branch chairman are elected and are members of the council.

“I was not informed and I don’t think the others were informed too. So the issue of the legality of (state PKR chief) Larry Sng’s meeting and quorum is another thing that must first be dealt with.

“All in all, it was a very sneaky thing to do and very presumptous too. Guilt on our part is presumed here and with that rule of the law is discarded,” he said on the council’s decision to refer him and the 11 others to the party’s disciplinary committee.

The other branch leaders affected are Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, who is the Stampin branch chairman, Baharuddin Mokhsen (Petra Jaya), Siah Sy Jen (Bandar Kuching), Jemree Sabli (Kota Samarahan), Cyril Langin (Serian), Yen Jebeni (Sri Aman), Nicholas Bawin Anggat (Lubok Antu), Vernon Albert Kedit (Betong), Hung Soon Kieng (Lanang), Abdul Raafidin Majidi (Sibu) and Kelvin @ Kilo Lutan (Bintulu).

The council’s secretary Joshua Jabeng said in a statement last Tuesday that they council had recommended their sacking as they had been “working in collaboration with other parties to undermine the leadership of PKR.”

Boniface stressed today that the party constitution provides for prior actions like issuing a show cause letter, disciplinary board meeting and decision and an avenue for appeal.

He, however, said none of those processes had started.

Boniface said so far only three Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, Saratok MP Ali Biju and Selangau MP Baru Bian have had their party membership automatically terminated after they left the party.

Baru, who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman, was the state PKR chief until his resignation last month during the political imbroglio that saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government. He is now an independent elected representative.

Willie and Ali have reportedly joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.