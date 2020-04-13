Police nab inspector suspected of raping two Mongolian women

PETALING JAYA: A police officer with the rank of inspector was arrested after allegedly raping two Mongolian women at a hotel near here Saturday night.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the 30-year-old was arrested after police rescued the two women, aged 20 and 37 years, at the hotel.

According to preliminary investigations, the two women were arrested at a road block before being taken to a hotel here.

“Initial investigations revealed that the two women did not have complete travel documents and were suspected to be involved in immoral activities.

“These two women are the victims and we proceeded with an interim protection order for them,” he told reporters after conducting a patrol in Damansara here yesterday.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect was remanded for five days starting today and the case was being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code. — Bernama