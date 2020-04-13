Public compliance with MCO crucial to break Covid-19 infection chain – Sabah Minister

KOTA KINABALU: Full commitment and cooperation from the people to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO), which is entering its third phase on Wednesday, is crucial to break the Covid-19 infection chain and end the pandemic.

Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said all Sabahans must always be alert to the government’s directives and advice, as well as taking precautionary measures for their own safety and health.

“They must give their full cooperation by complying with the MCO. Do not leave the house if there is no urgent need or a solid reason to do so.”

He said this to reporters after presenting face masks to Sabah RTM and National News Agency (Bernama) staff at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Integrated Complex here today.

Poon said the face mask contribution symbolised state government’s appreciation and concern over the safety and health of media practitioners in Sabah who also serve as official frontliners in delivering the latest developments on Covid-19 and MCO in the state. – Bernama