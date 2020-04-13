Register with Sarawak Pay to receive Sarawakku Sayang aid, hawkers told

SIBU: Hawkers and petty traders with operating licences issued by the local authorities need to register with Sarawak Pay Merchant Account to enable them to receive the RM1,500 assistance from the Sarawak government.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang assures the traders that the procedure ‘is very simple’.

“For the elderly hawkers and petty traders, perhaps they could get their family members to assist with the (online) registration,” he said in a statement.

The Sarawak Pay e-wallet app is downloadable via both Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg recently announced the state government’s second financial aid, the Sarawakku Sayang Package 2.0, focusing on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) including hawkers and petty traders.

The special RM1,500 grant to every eligible recipient should benefit over 65,000 petty traders and hawkers throughout Sarawak.

The distribution would be done through Sarawak Pay in two tranches. The overall cost of RM98.4 million would be borne by Sarawak Government.

Adding on, Tiang advised the local hawkers and petty traders wishing to know more about the assistance to contact Sarawak Pay (Central Region) via Wong Ching Ching on 016-872 9433, Monica Chien (013-830 2381), Vivian Tiong (010-522 3395), Ong Leh Sing (016-870 8258), or Tay Mak Chang (013-808 3193).