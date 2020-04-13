Rethink creativity with the Huawei MatePad Pro tablet

KUCHING: As an important point of entry to the smart ecosystem, the Huawei MatePad Pro is designed to synergise with Huawei handsets, wearables and other devices.

It serves a key role in the Multi-screen Collaboration feature that delivers a seamless multi-device experience to consumers.

The Huawei MatePad Pro features a 10.8-inch HD display with support for the cinema-grade DCI-P3 colour gamut. With ultra-thin bezels, it has the world’s highest tablet screen-to-body ratio, at 90 per cent.

Embedded in the body of the lightweight tablet, the Kirin 990 5G SoC supports outstanding 5G connectivity while delivering high performance and power efficiency.

Thanks to the Kirin 990 flagship chipset, Huawei MatePad Pro presents greatly improved performance and elevated energy efficiency. It also works smarter with Huawei’s self-developed architecture NPU that intelligently allocates computing power while boosting AI performance10. With the Mali-G76 MC16 GPU architecture enhanced by GPU-Turbo technology, it delivers better visuals for movies and games.

Running EMUI10, the Huawei MatePad Pro can be connected to other Huawei smartphones through Multi-Screen Collaboration, a Huawei Share feature. Once a connection is established, users can navigate and control both devices on the tablet’s display.

Multi-screen Collaboration also enables drag-and-drop file transfers between smartphones and tablets. Peripheral sharing lets users type on the smartphone using the tablet’s keyboard and screen, play music saved on the smartphone with the tablet’s speakers and more. Huawei MatePad Pro supports Multi-Window for displaying up to three apps simultaneously. App Multiplier splits one app instance into two windows, delivering a revolutionary dual-view experience that makes the most out of the landscape orientation.

Once connected, your smartphone will step into the Huawei MatePad Pro, and the two devices will merge into one super device.

Aside from that, as the first Huawei tablet to support 15 W wireless and up to 7.5 W Reverse Wireless Charging, users can enjoy the free wireless charging and power up other gadgets on the go.

Equipped with the 20 W fast charging, it can be used for another three hours with just 30 minutes of charging. The large battery can effortlessly supports you for up to 12 hours, so you can be up for some extra challenges.

The Huawei MatePad Pro is now available for pre-order.

Technical Specifications

Size: 246 x 159 x 7.99 mm

Weight: Approximately 492 grammes

Display: 10.8 inches

Screen colour: 16.7 million colours, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut

Screen type: LCD

Processor: Huawei Kirin 990, eight-core, 2x Cortex-A76 based 2.86GHz, 2x Cortex-A76 based 2.36GHz, 4x Cortex-A55 based 1.95GHz

GPU: 16 Core Mali G76 600 MHz

NPU: Dual Big Core + Tiny core NPU

Operating system: EMUI 10.1 (Based Android 10.0)

Memory: 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM/8GB RAM + 512GB ROM

Camera: 13 megapixel (rear), 8 megapixel (front)

Battery: 7250 mAh

Connectivity: Wifi, Bluetooth, PC data synchronisation, OTG supported, USB type C, GPS, wireless screen projection supported

Audio: Huawei Histen 6.0 sound effect

In the box: Tablet (built-in batter), charger, Type-C to 3.5mm audio adapter, Type-C data line, retrieve card pin, quick guide, warranty card