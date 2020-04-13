Sheda branch chairman mulls applying for construction to resume

KUCHING: Sarawak Housing Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching Branch chairman Sim Kiang Chiok is mulling applying for his construction operation to resume following the recent announcement by the federal government allowing several business sectors to operate during the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until April 28.

“Only if the Sarawak government also allows these additional economic sectors to operate in Sarawak,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sim, however, said the condition for resuming operation at this moment was very strict with only 50 per cent of the work force allowed and strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) including social distancing, hygienic and cleaning procedures.

“The productivity of construction site will be low and slow due to the SOP but to restart project is good as we are beginning to regenerate economic activities that would help in keeping our workers, machineries, suppliers to generate cash flow,” he asserted.

According to him, the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) will issue guidelines for the operation of project sites with emphasis on health and safety as well as social distancing.

He said all construction works had stopped since the MCO was enforced on March 18 and contractors and developers had suffered due to no works.

“This means no income and yet we have to pay for the staff salary and our bank commitments,” he lamented.

Sim said the industry players could not be more grateful for the economic stimulus packages announced by both the federal and state governments.

He said those caring packages would assist them especially in three months’ wages assistance from RM600 to RM1,200 per employee for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), interest-free bank loan for wages and working capital up to RM500,000 by our state government.

Other assistance, he said, included the six-month bank loan repayment moratorium, low interest bank loans for SMEs, federal MCO or Covid-19 cash assistance to most Malaysians as well as the Sarawak government’s six-month RM250 per B40 household cash aid.

He opined that the government must see to it that the spread of Covid-19 slow down and hospitals could handle future cases in order to allow economic activities to resume.

“After MCO, there must be an ‘Exit Plan’ and this could be the first step of many. Unless a vaccine is found, our lifestyle will not be the same as before and social distancing may be imposed on most aspects of our lifestyle from how we work, play, rest, travel and worship,” he pointed out.

Sim said business after MCO would be challenging with the world’s big economies also affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Much hard work is needed for our economy to go back to the good old days. With government help and the resilient private sector, we can recover in 12 months after the MCO is lifted,” he added.