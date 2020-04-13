SMC chairman gives timely social distancing reminder

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting was not too happy to see shoppers not practising the one-metre social distancing at a supermarket here yesterday.

Posting his observation on his Facebook page yesterday, Ting said: “Crowded – people fail to (practise) social distancing. Still forgetting to not go (to supermarkets) during crowded hours.

“I urge the public to remember not to crowd.”

In an earlier post, Ting advised everyone to avoid crowded places.

Meanwhile, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said his side would beef up its monitoring and inspection on businesses to ensure their compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

This came following the federal government’s approval to allow several more economic sectors to operate, in phases, during the MCO, which had been extended to April 28.

“Yes, the SRDC would continue to assist other agencies on checking the businesses under the council’s purview to ensure compliance with the MCO.

“Currently, SRDC Public Health and Enforcement Section is tasked with the duties laid out by council’s secretary,” he added.

The additional sectors allowed to operate during the MCO period are automotive; machinery and equipment; aerospace; certain areas in construction; science, professional and technical services including research and development (R&D) services related to legal practice, oil and gas, R&D activities related to Covid-19, and testing labs for the sectors allowed to operate; social health services including registered traditional and complementary medicine practitioners; hardware, electrical and electronics shops, and optometrists in wholesale and retail industry; barber shops offering only haircuts; and laundry services excluding self-service laundrettes.