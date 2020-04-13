Wee: Motorists will continue to enjoy free parking within MBKS areas during extended MCO

KUCHING: Motorists parking their vehicles within Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) jurisdiction will continue to enjoy free parking during the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

MBKS Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the parking fee would continue to be waived as the MCO entered its third phase from April 15, lasting for two weeks.

“Yes, of course,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today, being prompted to confirm whether the current free parking would carry on until April 28.

A couple of days after the MCO was enforced on March 18, MBKS had announced to waive parking fees within its jurisdiction.

When Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin later announced to extend the MCO until April 14 for its second phase, MBKS also extended the free parking.

The MCO is part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and during the MCO enforcement, the community is advised to stay at home.